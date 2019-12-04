2019 Knife River Julebyen Features Trolls, Vendors, and Scandinavian Traditions

The Seventh Annual Julebyen "Christmas Village" is Happening Friday, December 6 - Sunday, December 8 in the Community of Knife River

KNIFE RIVER, Minn. – Julebyen (pronounced YOOL-eh-BE-en) means “Christmas Village”.

Residents near and far in the Northland are invited to visit the community of Knife River along Highway 61 Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 to enjoy this Scandinavian tradition.

Julebyen is a centuries-old Scandinavian and German tradition celebrated with ethnic foods, crafts, holiday decorations, and music.

The Julebyen Express will be available departing from the Duluth Depot.

This year’s event will also feature the grand opening of the newly restored Knife River Depot. Troll Trains will board and depart from the Depot in search of the long lost trolls of the forest.

Julebyen will offer foods, unique hand-made gifts by local artisans, an Indoor Bazaar full of hand-crafted decorations for your home, children’s activities (craft workshops, outdoor recreation, animals, lots more). This year, an International maker will also be at the festival.

Julefest will kick off the weekend on Friday, December 6 with a dinner catered by the New Scenic Café. This is taking place inside the Gnome Dome Tent from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Children under the age of 12 will eat for free. Those 13 years old and older will be able to eat for $15 per individual.

This kickoff event will also feature LIVE music by THUG, the Two Harbors Ukulele Group, and Castle Danger brews. If you’re interested in simply attending for the music and drinks, it’s a $5 cover charge.

Click here for a full schedule of events.