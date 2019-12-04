City Takes Responsibility for Storm Response
Residents Can Call 218-730-5100 and Leave a Message to Add Their Area to a Plow List
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth held a press conference Wednesday morning to apologize to residents for the response to the storm.
Prior to the press conference Mayor Emily Larson posted on social media saying, “As a City, we have let you down in our response to this storm. As Mayor, I take full responsibility.”
City staff is now asking for the public’s help in identifying areas that need plow attention by asking residents to call 218-730-5100 and leave a message that will then be added to a list that plow drivers will respond to.
Residents can also visit www.duluthmn.gov/snow and complete an online form that will populate into that database.
The city says crews are still out this morning plowing roads and is dedicated to completing that as soon as possible.
Free youth programming was also made available Wednesday at the following locations in partnership with Duluth Parks & Recreation, Neighborhood Youth Services (NYS), and the Duluth YMCA:
- NYS will be open for youth programming and recreation from noon until 6:00 p.m. School-age children and families are welcome to attend. Lunch and dinner will be served. NYS is located at 310 North 1st Avenue West.
- The YMCA will have the following programs and locations available for families and children:
- Harbor Highlands, located at 28 East Village View Drive, will open at 9:00 a.m.
- Grant Recreation Center, located at 901 East 11th Street, will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- The Downtown YMCA is located at 302 West 1st Street and will be open for families and children starting at 9:00 a.m.