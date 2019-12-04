City Takes Responsibility for Storm Response

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth held a press conference Wednesday morning to apologize to residents for the response to the storm.

Prior to the press conference Mayor Emily Larson posted on social media saying, “As a City, we have let you down in our response to this storm. As Mayor, I take full responsibility.”

City staff is now asking for the public’s help in identifying areas that need plow attention by asking residents to call 218-730-5100 and leave a message that will then be added to a list that plow drivers will respond to.

Residents can also visit www.duluthmn.gov/snow and complete an online form that will populate into that database.

The city says crews are still out this morning plowing roads and is dedicated to completing that as soon as possible.

Free youth programming was also made available Wednesday at the following locations in partnership with Duluth Parks & Recreation, Neighborhood Youth Services (NYS), and the Duluth YMCA: