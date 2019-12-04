Community Professionals Fight Recidivism in Duluth

SOAR Career Solutions holds final Transition Coalition of 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.- The common goal of keeping people out of jail brought the community together for SOAR Career Solutions final “Transition Coalition” meeting of the year.

The event invited mental health, academic and employment professionals to share different methods of helping people get back to normal life after incarceration.

“Most people don’t have just the one problem. If you’re homeless, how are you going to get a home? You probable need a job. But how do you get a job if you don’t have an address to put on your applications? A lot of these problems are happening together,” SOAR program director Jason Beckman said.

Beckman says the recidivism rate in Duluth, of people going back to jail after they get out, is about half the national average.