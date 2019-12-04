CSS Basketball Split Doubleheader with North Central

The men would get the win at home, while the women would fall short in their match-up.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jarod Wilken finished with his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds as the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team opened their UMAC schedule with a win over North Central 87-63 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Collin Anderson led all scorers with 22 points while Nick Carlson chipped in with 16 points.

In the women’s game, Kaylee Kennedy would push double-digit scoring streak to seven games with 20 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Rams top the Saints 79-62.