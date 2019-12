GNK’s Dylan DeChampeau Commits to UMD Football Team

COLERAINE, Minn. – Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Dylan DeChampeau recently announced his commitment to the UMD football team.

The Titans standout helped GNK rack up a total of 15 wins tn the past two seasons, including a runner-up finish in the section title game in 2018.