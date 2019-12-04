It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas in Superior With Tree Lighting

The tree lighting was originally supposed to be on Saturday but was delayed because of last weekend's snowstorm.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s big Christmas Tree was finally lit at Center City Park outside the Superior Public Library.

“It’s something we do every year we come out and see the tree lighting and after that big blizzard we just had it’s kinda nice to actually get out and enjoy what kind of warm weather we got here it’s super festive,” said Jeffrey Radig-Morrison, a Superior resident who was there with his family.

Even Santa was on hand to celebrate the official beginning of the Christmas season in Superior.