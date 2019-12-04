Lutefisk on the Menu at First Lutheran Church

A famous Scandinavian fish dish, it has brought the people together in the church basement for more than 20 years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Each year the first Wednesday of December the First Lutheran Church in Duluth celebrates with lutefisk feast.

A famous Scandinavian fish dish, it has brought the people together in the church basement for more than 20 years.

The lutefisk is dried then soaked in lye and water so it swells and turns into a filet.

The fish was a traditional part of the Scandinavian Christmas holiday feasts for many years.

First Lutheran used to boil it, but now make it their own way.

“Us ladies got involved and we decided we’re not going to boil the fish anymore we’re going to slather it with butter, sprinkle it with seasoned salt, and put it in the oven and bake it,” said Beatrice Ojakangas, who has been working with the lutefisk dinner at the church since the tradition started.

Despite the weekend’s snowstorm hundreds of people still came out, many who have been coming for years and look forward to the event every time.

“It is the community that happens down here just the love and the fun in the kitchen and seeing all the people come down it’s just really fun even though I don’t personally like it it’s really fun for the people who love lutefisk,” says Catherin Anderson, who has had a hand in preparing the lutefisk for 25 years.

Even though some people might not enjoy the gelatinous consistency of the fish, most are there for more than just the lutefisk.