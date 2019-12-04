No Excuses for UMD Men’s Hockey Team After Getting Swept at Home

The Bulldogs will head to Omaha this weekend for their final series before winter break.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team were swept at home by a non-conference opponent for the first time since October of 2005. The team spoke Wednesday and no one offered any excuses, but instead looked to wipe the slate clean for this upcoming weekend’s road trip.

“You want it to sting, but at the same time, Monday is a new day. You kind of just have to turn the page, wipe the windshield and just have a new take on the week,” defenseman Nick Wolff said.

“We can’t get beat and decide we’re going to play hard. You got to be ready to play and it’s our job as a coaching staff to make sure guys are ready and players have to do their part, too. Everybody’s in this together and we got to find ways to improve as a hockey team,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

