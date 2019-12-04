Scenic Railroad Clears Off Train Tracks

DULUTH, Minn. – Clearing off the train tracks has been a long process for the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

After two days, the group got their most powerful locomotive on the tracks to clear the popular route.

“It’s got a special plow on the front of it. It was backed up by our second most powerful diesel. Then they cleared a path all the way from downtown Duluth to as far as Two Harbors,” North Shore Scenic Railroad General Manager Ken Buehler said.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad will be operational again on Thursday with a busy weekend ahead.