Second Harvest Food Bank Receives Big Donation

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Food Bank is getting an added boost to their food supply.

This past September, area Subway’s teamed up with Feeding America.

They donated a meal to Second Harvest Food Bank for every two meals sold.

The $2,300 check presented today will equate to thousands of meals for the community in a time when they are needed most.

“We just had a major snow storm. Home heating costs kind of kick in this time of year for people, plus its the holidays. We do see need increase from Thanksgiving even to year end in January,” Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Shaye Moris said.

Hunger Action Month is a national event held every September.