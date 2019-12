St. Cloud Tech Sweeps Lake Superior College Basketball Teams

The Cyclones would get the best of the IceHawks on Wednesday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In the women’s game between Lake Superior College and St. Cloud Tech and Community College, the IceHawks would rally in the second half but eventually fall short to the Cyclones 76-72 Wednesday night at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

And in the men’s game, it was all Cyclones as they topped the IceHawks 94-50.