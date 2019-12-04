St. Luke’s Hosts Annual Biomedical Ethics Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s held their annual ethics conference on Wednesday with this year’s event focused on the topic of vaccines.

Guest speakers from the U of M and the MN Department of Health spoke about subjects including: vaccine hesitancy and community engagement.

“Really this is open to all. So we have, I know, nurses and public health folks from all over northern Minnesota who traveled here today,” St. Luke’s Infectious Diseases Physician Andrew Thompson said.

The ultimate goal of the conference is to improve vaccination rates and reduce disease rates.