Superior Roads Are At Least “Passable” After Recent Snow Storm

Next week, crews will work on clearing school crossings and safe routes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Across the bridge, Superior is also working to improve snow packed roads.

Mayor Jim Paine says all city streets are at least “passable” at this time, but the goal is to get them back to 100%.

Main and secondary roads have already been cleared.

The next step is to go back through to make the streets wider.

Next week, crews will work on clearing school crossings and safe routes.

While there is still much work to do, Mayor Paine says he may have come up with a solution to get the job done quicker in the future.

“I’ve had close communication with Douglas County. We believe we are going to strike a deal with them, where they can take on a lot of our in town highways,” said Mayor Jim Paine. “Its going to relieve a lot of our equipment during heavy storms to get into residential neighborhoods earlier.”

Mayor Paine says a few alleys may still need to be cleared, but they are working to get them done.

He also wants folks to email his office directly at mayor@ci.superior.wi.us if any street or alley need to be plowed further.