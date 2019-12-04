Thunderbird Mall Hosting “An Old Fashioned Christmas at the Mall”

The Holiday Event is Happening December 7-8 at the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – If you’re looking for some unique holiday shopping this season, you’ll find it December 7 – 8 at the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia.

Bob Cap with Northern Minnesota Craft and Vendor Expos stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the upcoming holiday event.

Cap and his wife Linda are busy organizing the “Old Fashioned Christmas at the Mall” Craft and Vendor Expo.

Show Hours:

Saturday, December 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8 | Noon – 5:00 p.m.

The event will feature dozens of vendors from across the region. Three costume contests will also be taking place, with the winners announced Sunday afternoon.

LIVE music will also be played during the expo, and a special guest appearance from Elvis will cap off the excitement.

Click here for more information regarding the upcoming expo.