Two Duluth Public Schools Remain Closed Wednesday

Superintendent Bill Gronseth Makes the Decision to Close Lowell and Myers-Wilkins Elementary Schools Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth Public Schools will remain closed Wednesday, December 4 due to continued travel issues.

Lowell Elementary School and Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth will remain closed, according to Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

Other schools in the District will remain open, but buses will only be operating on plowed roads.

 

Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, School Closings
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like