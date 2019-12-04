Two Duluth Public Schools Remain Closed Wednesday

Superintendent Bill Gronseth Makes the Decision to Close Lowell and Myers-Wilkins Elementary Schools Wednesday, December 4, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth Public Schools will remain closed Wednesday, December 4 due to continued travel issues.

Lowell Elementary School and Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth will remain closed, according to Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

Other schools in the District will remain open, but buses will only be operating on plowed roads.