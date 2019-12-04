UMD Chancellor Gives Details on School’s Budget Cuts

Chancellor Lendley C. Black makes intentions clear with up and coming school budget cuts.

DULUTH, Minn.-UMD Chancellor Lendley Black spoke out for the first time today regarding his decisions to make $5.2 million in budget cuts for 2020 school year.

This, after facing public backlash from faculty and staff in the school of fine arts for choosing to focus some of his cuts on the humanities departments.

UMD’s College for Liberal Arts and the School of Fine Arts will merge for the 2020 fiscal year.

Chancellor Black says this means the administration will merge, the name of the departments will change and the future of the program will shift, but none of its programs are being dropped.

The merger is among cutbacks the school is making to balance out the $4 million deficit keeping UMD from having a steady operations and management budget, a budget that is affected by declining enrollment at the school.

Black says the only complete cuts from the school will be losing the Center for Excellence and Teaching and 42 full time and part time faculty, staff and graduate teaching assistant positions, positions the chancellor says will come from departments across the university.

“There were some statements early on when we started this process that this was going to be devastating to UMD. It certainly is devastating to the individuals involved, there’s no question about that, but this is not going to devastate us as an institution, we’re going to keep moving forward,” Chancellor Black said.

In addition to the 42 positions being removed, a number of vacant positions opened by older faculty and staff choosing to retire early will be cut and will allow the university to hire cheaper, less experienced staff.

“Sometimes we forget that these are numbers, but these are people and in these numbers ware people who have made considerable, personal choices to positively impact the learning experiences and the curriculum that they’re leaving behind, and i’m appreciative for those faculty that chose to do that. They didn’t have to, and that they did says something about their commitment to their programs, to their colleagues, to the students at UMD and to the institution,” Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Fernando Delgado said.

There will also be adjustments to the jazz studies, early childhood studies and Masters in English programs that the chancellor says will not affect the current students in those programs.

The adjustments to those programs are interim and are being made with the intentions of fully coming back in the future.

For an outline of UMD’s current budget and enrollment rates affecting the cuts, click here.