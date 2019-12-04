UMD Volleyball’s Emily Balts, Kate Berg Earn All-Region Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD volleyball duo Emily Balts and Kate Berg have been named to the AVCA Division II Central All-Region team.

Balts ranks among the best setters in the entire country, averaging 12 assists per game. Berg was on the receiving end for most of those assists, averaging just under five kills per set. Balts was also named to the All-Region Second Team by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

The Bulldogs will open the NCAA Central Region tournament against Central Missouri Thursday on the campus of Nebraska Kearney. That one kicks off at 2:30 p.m.