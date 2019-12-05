Aerial Lift Bridge Sheds More Ice, Now Fully Operational

DULUTH, Minn. – The Aerial Lift Bridge is now fully operational.

According to city officials the bridge shed more ice weight Thursday morning allowing it to become operational again.

The bridge had been stuck in the down position since Monday due to large amounts of heavy ice weighing down the structure.

City crews working to de-ice the bridge were called off Wednesday because falling ice posed a safety hazard.

The city says shipping has been reactivated to use the Duluth Shipping Canal again under the Aerial Lift Bridge.