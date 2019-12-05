Age Well Arrowhead Volunteers Pay Extra Focus to Elderly Community After Snow Storm

Age Well Arrowhead volunteers shovel snow and deliver groceries for Twin Ports elderly community.

DULUTH, Minn.- The snow doesn’t exactly make it easy for people to do common tasks like grocery shopping- This is especially true for the elderly community in the Twin Ports and is why Age Well Arrowhead is doing what they can to help out while the snow is piled high.

Age Well Arrowhead helps older folks year–round. During a doozy of a snowstorm like this most recent one, driving them around, helping them shovel and bringing them food are all important things to keep them from feeling isolated.

“This one has been really impactful to older adults, I think, because the snow has been so heavy, it’s really hard for them to get out and do it themselves,” Age Well Arrowhead executive director Mary Bovee said.

Volunteers run the show at Age Well.

A special group of them spend their days between Super One, the car and the kitchens of people they’re delivering groceries to.

“To deliver groceries to somebody who hasn’t seen someone for a week is the most satisfying feeling,” Bovee said.

But getting milk, bread and close to 20 other fruits, veggies and deli items to each house this past week has been a bit more challenging.

“It’s been kind of fun to figure out how we’re going to do it, but we definitely want to get it done,” Groceries-To-Go coordinator Jayne Petrich said.

Petrich has experienced the whole process.

From recruiting volunteers to picking out the goods, following up and delivering them herself, she says knowing she can help the community during the Winter worry is a feeling unlike anything else.

“It is like Christmas, opening a gift in a sense. That’s how I felt about it anyways when I got to the door and they’re like, ‘What are you doing here?!’ ya know?” Petrich said.

During the snowy season, Age Well Arrowhead is always looking for strong volunteers to shovel driveways and young people who are willing to drive that extra mile and bring groceries to a neighbors’ front door.

