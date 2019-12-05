Buy Coffee With a Side Sleeve of Care

Red Mug Coffeehouse sells coffee with sleeves decorated by Cooper Elementary students.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Coffee drinkers can get their lattes with a little side of love at Red Mug Coffeehouse.

Each to-go coffee from the shop will get a custom sleeve decorated by a student at Cooper Elementary School.

Every student at the school made at least one coffee sleeve in honor of “caring and giving” month.

“The first thing I thought is that it’s super cute. It’s got two reindeer on this one. Each one’s unique and has a little story behind it and there’s a whole pile of really good ones so people should come in and grab one,” Red Mug regular Jo Mackiewicz said.

Decorated coffee sleeves will be available for customers to choose until Red Mug runs out.