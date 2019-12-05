Duluth Business ShelDon Celebrates 30th Anniversary

ShelDon is located on East Superior St. and has been a staple of printing and copying services in downtown Duluth for three decades now.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth proclaimed Thursday, December 5 Sheldon day in honor of the business’s thirtieth anniversary.

They have faced struggles along the way but have managed to stay strong in the end, making the thirtieth anniversary extra special.

ShelDon looks much different today than it did when doors opened in 1990 and General Manager Jeanette Herubin has been there since the very beginning.

“There was no computers, no internet, we had to cut things in we had an engineering copier that was urge…and we had to run around in circles to collate things cause no copiers could collate things. And you had a big table and you’d run around in circles,” says Herubin.

Besides technology, ShelDon has faced unforseen obstacles that made national news.

Their former neighbor on Superior St. was known as the infamous Last Place on Earth that was responsible for selling enormous amounts of synthetic drugs that created a criminal nightmare for police.

In return, it created a financial burden for ShelDon.

“The last place on earth made us grow as a marketing company and learn how to survive through those tough times and the street construction just helped us build on the techniques that we started using and we thrived through that time,” said Dean Baltes, the president of ShelDon.

Some of ShelDon’s first customers from 1990 are still with them 30 years later and were even at the celebration on Thursday.

Baltes says it is a testament to how they treat their customers.

“If we never let them down from expectations standpoint they keep coming back as soon as you let a customer down from an expectation and if you don’t give a customer a reason to shop they never leave you,” said Baltes.

As ShelDon moves into the future they are looking at cutting edge technologies, even starting to use holograms to help carry the business into the next 30 years.