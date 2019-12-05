Duluth Native, Vikings Fullback CJ Ham to Wear Custom Cleats in Honor of His Mother

The cleats that will feature a portrait of his mother Tina, who is currently fighting pancreatic cancer.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Duluth native and Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham will be wearing some special footwear during this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Ham will be wearing custom cleats that will feature a portrait of his mother Tina, who is currently fighting pancreatic cancer. It’s for the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program. Ham surprised his mom with the gesture after a recent morning walk-through. On one of the cleats, it shows a picture of his mom with a quote saying: “you are the strongest person in the world”.