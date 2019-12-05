Duluth Winter Village Happening Saturday, Sunday at Glensheen Mansion

Duluth Winter Village Attracts Over 20,000 Visitors to the Grounds of Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – In years past, thousands of eager Northlanders descended upon Glensheen mansion to check out local businesses selling their goods in a new winter village.

That experience is back this weekend.

The Duluth Winter Village is happening December 7 and 8 at Glensheen Mansion.

The village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Local businesses will fill wooden cabins selling their products.

For every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community.

There will also be options for food, drinks, campfires, s’mores, live animals, carolers and more.

Click here for a full list of participating businesses.

Parking will not be available at Glensheen, except for disability/handicap parking.

Organizers say to plan on parking at UMD in Parking Lot B or at Portman Park or Duluth East High School in Lakeside, and take the shuttle to the Duluth Winter Village.

Free shuttles will run from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on both days, starting a half hour before the event opens and ending a half hour after the event closes.

For more information, visit facebook.com/duluthwintervillage or duluthwintervillage.com.