Duluth Winter Village This Weekend at Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the Duluth Winter Village will fill the Glensheen Mansion grounds with thousands of shoppers.

The fourth annual event is a one-stop shop for Duluthians to shop local this holiday season from more than forty vendors.

Marcia Hales’ light display is now on the grounds, which organizers say will help make this year’s village even more festive.

“Keeping it local is very important. All of these different cabins are local businesses and when you keep your dollars and you shop local, your money is staying locally,” said Emily Ekstrom, a member of the Duluth Winter Village board of directors.

It all happens this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Shoppers are encouraged to park at UMD, Portman Park in Lakeside, or Duluth East High School and ride a shuttle to the event.