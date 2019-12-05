Minnesota National Guard Loses Contact With Black Hawk Helicopter Near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) The National Guard says crews are looking for one of its Black Hawk helicopters that went missing Thursday.

Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens said the helicopter went missing after a mayday call nine minutes after taking off at 1:55 p.m Thursday from the St. Cloud airport.

The Minnesota National Guard released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“On or about 2:05 p.m. on December 5, 2019, the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Minnesota National Guard and local emergency services are currently trying to determine the location and status of the aircraft. The helicopter had three Minnesota National Guard personnel on board. Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time.”

Governor Tim Walz is aware the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with one of its helicopters. The Governor’s office said he is in communication with the National Guard and is at the Capitol to monitor the situation.

The Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team and the Minnesota State Patrol said they are responding to the report of the downed aircraft. Firefighters from St. Paul Fire Department have also been deployed in support of the MART team.

The St. Paul Fire Department said there was a mayday call from the aircraft prior to the crash.

Gov. Tim Walz postponed the state’s annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening after the news broke.