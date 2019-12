Prep Basketball: Hilltopper Girls, Hawks Boys Win Season Openers

The Duluth Marshall girls won at home, while the Hermantown boys won on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens and Grace Kirk combined to score 54 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team opened their season with a win over Duluth Denfeld 88-35 Thursday night.

And in boys action, the Hermantown boys get the Opening Night road win over rivals Proctor 70-52.