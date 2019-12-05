Prep Hockey: Lumberjack Boys, Spartan Boys, Hilltopper Girls Winners at Home

Home ice advantage was the name of the game on Thursday night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Christian Galatz would score twice as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team used a big first period to get past Duluth Denfeld 5-4 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Aaron Moore, Cole Ketola and Logan Dushkin also scored for the Lumberjacks. Cole Olson, Dylan Jouppi, Griffin Lehet and Connor McClure were the goal-scorers for the Hunters.

In other boys hockey action, it would be Superior scoring two goals in each period to get the win over Proctor 6-4.

And in girls action, Maren Friday would score twice as Duluth Marshall hangs on for the 3-2 win over Hayward.