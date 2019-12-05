Snowblower Repairs Are On The Rise

DULUTH, Minn – Snowblower repairs are beginning to rise.

Denny’s Lawn and Garden has been busy keeping up with that growing need.

currently they are working on nearly one hundred service orders.

If you are hoping to get your snowblower in for repairs, you might have to wait few weeks.

“We are several weeks behind. It’s really hard to say how far back we are because its so overwhelming. The parts supply is really strained right now, said owner Scott Cyr.

The owner says the most common repair for snowblowers are broken belts.