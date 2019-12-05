St. Scholastica Monastery Holds Annual Christmas Bazaar

The bazaar has been going on for around 50 years and money raised goes back to the monastery to help the sisters with things like making improvements to their building.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of eager shoppers visited the St. Scholastica Monastery on Thursday to participate in the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Many of the items sold are handmade or donated lightly used items.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling that people want to do it. It gives them something to do and they know it’s going for a good purchase and we sell our things for so cheap that anyone who comes here can afford it,” said Sister Theresa Spinler, the co-chairperson for the bazaar.

The Sisters also say it is a great chance for people in the community to get to meet and know them better.