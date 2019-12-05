Two Harbors Lights Up the Park for a Second Year

The event included sled dogs, horse carriage rides, and even tug boat rides.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Thomas Owens Park got a dose of the holiday season as it was lit up to celebrate Christmas.

For years the North Shore Rotary Club has been putting up lights in the park.

This is the second year, however, it was also a holiday part for the community.

“We just love to see the community come together we’re happy to be able to do this, we are really happy to be able to offer it as well. That’s really important to us that we can give back to the community,” said Carrie Coan, the secretary of the North Shore Rotary Club.

With Christmas just under three weeks away, the evening also gave kids a chance to share their Christmas wishes with Santa before the big day.