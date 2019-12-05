UMD Volleyball Open NCAA Tournament with Win over Central Missouri

The Bulldogs will face Concordia-St. Paul in the regional semi-finals on Friday.

KEARNEY, Neb. – Abby Thor and Meredith Sutton combined for 34 kills as the UMD volleyball team got the win over Central Missouri 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA central region tournament.

Emily Balts chipped in with 58 assists as the Bulldogs now get set to take on Concordia-St. Paul Friday in the regional semi-finals at 5 p.m. UMD swept the Golden Bears in the regular season, but CSP eliminated the Bulldogs in the NSIC tournament semi-finals.