UMD Women’s Hockey Wrap Up 2019 with Road Trip to Top-Ranked Wisconsin

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will put a bow on 2019 with a road match-up against top-ranked Wisconsin.

The Bulldogs will be looking for their first road win over the Badgers in almost nine years, going 0–15–2 in that time frame inside the always raucous LaBahn Arena in Madison.

“They like playing there, obviously. They play in front of a nice crowd so they feed off of that. I think the key is, as the opponent, to feed off of that, too. We have to really appreciate the support that we get for women’s hockey. You don’t see that in every building. We need to play up to that and enjoy that atmosphere,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Last season, the Badgers outscored the Bulldogs 16–4, sweeping all four meetings between the two. But Wisconsin did lose some key pieces from that team, which UMD hopes to take advantage of.

“It’s more on us and that’s what we’ve been focusing on all year. It’s not worrying so much about who’s on the ice for them. It’s being sharp in our systems, making tape-to-tape passes, getting out of our zone with numbers and speed and attacking the net,” said Crowell.

