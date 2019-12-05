Victim Identified in Fatal Truck vs. Train Crash

MCDAVITT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in the fatal truck vs. train crash as 40-year-old Adam Eugene Newton of Grand Rapids.

The Sheriff’s Office says Newton was driving a truck for Norland Environmental Services at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, authorities were called to the intersection of Sax Road and Highway 7 on reports that a CN Freight train had struck a commercial vehicle.

Authorities arrived on scene and found Newton unconscious in the ditch north of the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.