Arrest Warrant Issued for Duluth Man Charged in Overdose Death

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Duluth man charged in connection to a fentanyl overdose death in 2017.

According to reports, Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a residence on reports of an unresponsive male on December 4.

When Deputies arrived they found a male, later identified as 33-year-old Samuel James O’Leary, deceased.

An autopsy of O’Leary later determined he died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

Upon further investigation the Sheriff’s Office along with the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force formally charged Joanne Rose Smith, 46, and Deshaun Clay Robinson, 20, with third degree aiding and abetting murder.

According to authorities, Smith was formally charged on November 14 and Robinson was charged on December 5.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robinson and anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 218-730-5750.