Big Third Period Lifts UMD Men’s Hockey Over Omaha

Both Noah Cates and Cole Koepke each scored twice for the Bulldogs in the win.

OMAHA, Neb. – Six total goals were scored in the third period as the No. 14 UMD men’s hockey got the 6-3 win over No. 18 Omaha in the series opener on Friday night.

Noah Cates and Cole Koepke each scored twice, while Nick Swaney and Louie Roehl each netted a goal. Hunter Shepard finished with 21 saves.

The Bulldogs and Mavericks will wrap up the weekend series on Saturday with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m.