Candlelight Vigil Ignites Hope for Grieving Parents

Annual Angel of Hope vigil unites parents in remembrance of lost children.

DULUTH, Minn.- Dozens of parents and grandparents gathered around the Angel of Hope statue in Leif Erickson Park on the cold night, warmed in unity and remembrance of the souls they all lost too soon.

The vigil was held for those who have lost children to illness, accidents or other causes.

Everyone stated the name of their lost child, followed by the phrase “We Remember Them.”

According to organizers, the night is a chance to remember their child in a safe space, while the rest of the world expects them to get over their loss.

“We don’t get over the loss of our child,” organizer Debbie Davis said. “It’s a destination we travel every day of our lives.”

“I think coming together here with other parents, other people, it just provides some comfort knowing that you’re not alone.”

Surrounding the Angel of Hope statue are bricks etched with the names of children lost, and messages from their loved ones.

The Angel of Hope community in Duluth helps people get bricks from the city for $75.

120 Angel of Hope statues stand across the country, built after Richard Paul Evans’s book “The Christmas Box” was published in 1993, in which a woman mourned the loss of her child at the base of an angel statue.

To send a message to the Angel of Hope community in Duluth, or to donate or suggest a fundraiser, visit their Facebook page.