Community Mourns Death of Duluth Diocese Bishop

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, community members gathered to mourn the loss of the Catholic bishop of Duluth.

Bishop Paul Sirba died after going into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

The funeral mass and visitation was held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary.

His brother, Father Joseph Sirba, spoke the about life of his sibling during the homily.

“Bishop Paul had an inner joy that you could feel. And his love of god was attractive. I think he was inspired in his ministry by these great bishops I just mentioned. And especially by Pope John Paul, who was so much an inspiration for his priesthood and for many priests of my generation,” Duluth Diocese, Fr. Joseph Sirba says.

Paul Sirba was 59 years old.

He served as Bishop for the last ten years.