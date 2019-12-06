Curling Bonspiel Held in Memory of Junior Curling Champ

Teams from across U.S. and Canada came to compete.

DULUTH, Minn.- Up to 90 junior curlers are hitting the ice at the Duluth Curling Club for the eighth annual Elizabeth Busche Memorial Junior Bonspiel.

The competition draws teams from across the U.S. and Canada, competing in three divisions.

It’s held in memory of Elizabeth Busche, a 2012 Junior National Champ in the sport who passed away at 19 from Ovarian Cancer.

According to Elizabeth’s parents, she passed away shortly after attending the World Junior Curling Competition, which she attended while unwell but was determined not to miss.

“She loved curling and that was a big part of her life,” Elizabeth’s father Keane said. “She talked about curling 12 months out of the year.”

“It’s a life sport that you can play and enjoy and so we honor her memory by doing what we can to put this event on,” said her mother, Jane.

At the competition, Keane and Jane also awarded two Educational Awards of $500 to curlers for education expenses.