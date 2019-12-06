Parking Services Buckle Down on Parked Cars After Snow Storm

Duluth Parking Services says wrongly parked cars are blocking snow plows.

DULUTH, Minn.- The city of Duluth says they can’t give any more passes to people parked on the wrong side of the street after the snow storm.

Officials were lenient with cars stuck early in the week but have started ticketing vehicles blocking plows from clearing residential roads.

The Central and East Hillside neighborhoods are among the areas experiencing the most difficulty with alternate–side parking.

Parking services says they will still be forgiving if they see at least an attempt from a driver to try and get their car out.

“It’s a tough balance. We want to be understanding, but there’s an over–riding safety issue, as well, that requires us to get those roads clear,” parking services manager Mark Bauer said.

Officials say the next step will be to tow vehicles that are blocking plows, but they hope it doesn’t have to come to that.