Perfecting the Snow Angel

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Take A Break From Shoveling & Make A Snow Angel!

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s time to stop stressing about the recent blizzard and heavy snow we’ve been buried in and drop to the ground, take a deep breath and make a snow angel!

This may be considered a childhood game but it’s for the adults too. Meteorologist Brittney Merlot says “It’s a great stress reliever. It makes you slow down, take a deep breath and appreciate the world around us. It also makes you feel young again and lifts your energy levels as you laugh laying down in the snow!”

The creation of the snow angel is simple. Find an undisturbed plane of fresh snow you are familiar with so you know there is nothing sharp or dangerous underneath it. The next step is to lie with arms and legs outstretched, on the snow. The limbs are then swept back and forth, creating a trough through the snow. When you’re finished, the snow angel should have the appearance of an angel, the movement of the arms having formed wings, and that of the legs having formed a gown.

On March 28, 2007, North Dakota made the Guinness World Records for the most snow angels made simultaneously in one place. They all got together on February 17, 2007 and made 8,962 snow angels in Bismark.

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot hopes to plan at least 8,963 angels to be made out on frozen Lake Superior to break the record. Email her at bmerlot@kqdsfox21.tv if you would like to participate in February.