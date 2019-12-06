Prep Basketball: Big Wins for Hawks Girls, Eskomo Girls/Boys, Greyhound Boys

Opening Week continued for boys basketball as Esko and Duluth East picked up wins on Friday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In prep girls basketball action, Hermantown got the home win over Chisago Lakes 67-37 and Esko stayed unbeaten as they topped Superior 61-40 Friday night.

And in prep boys action, it was Esko getting the road win over rivals Cloquet 89-54 and Duluth East opened their season with a win at home over Bloomington Jefferson 64-49,