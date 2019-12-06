Preparing Food for Hmong New Year Celebration

Over 1200 egg rolls and 120 pounds of rice made before celebration.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hmong community of Duluth is preparing for their annual New Year celebration happening Saturday at the Coppertop Church on Central Entrance.

Currently the cooks are preparing about 1200 eggrolls and up to 120 pounds of rice for the big celebration.

They said they make all the food every year to keep their culture and traditions from the country of Laos going among the young people in their community.

“We wanna remind our kids and teach our kids that the New Year is very important in our culture and tradition,” said Cherpao Vang, an organizer of the celebration. “Non–Hmong communities around us about our culture too.”

Every year the New Year celebration draws up to 350 people.