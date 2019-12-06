Saint Scholastica Students Show Off Sustainability Projects

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, hundreds of college students showed off their sustainability projects.

The College of Saint Scholastica students worked in teams, each taking a few weeks to a few months to finish work related to sustainability and helping the environment.

We spoke with students who researched food insecurity and food deserts in low income communities.

They found solutions to eliminate that lack of food, like access to farmers markets.

“If they have that access of food they can bring it to a place where other people in the community can have access to because not a lot of people who live in that community will be able to contribute to that community garden,” Saint Scholastica Junior, Claudina Williams says.

Local leaders and sustainability advocates were in attendance consulting with the students.