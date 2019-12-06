Salvation Army Volunteers Wrap Christmas Gifts for Holiday Shoppers

The money raised from gift wrapping services will go to helping the community for Christmas and throughout the year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army is helping Miller Hill Mall shoppers save some time by wrapping all of their gifts, this holiday season.

Their booth, located next to Maurice’s, has plenty of bows, ribbons, and wrapping paper to handle gifts of all sizes.

choppers can stop by the booth now until Christmas Eve to get their gifts wrapped for a small fee.

“‘It’s convenience. A lot of people don’t want to wrap. Just get it done and done nicely. It’s a good way to make money and spread Christmas cheer,” said volunteer Linda Tomasek.

Volunteers are also wanted to staff the booth.

Anyone interested can reach out to the Salvation Army of Duluth at 218-722-7934.