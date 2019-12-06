Season of Song Concerts Happening at Cathedral of Christ the King

Season of Song Concerts are Happening Sunday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 10 at Cathedral of Christ the King

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kicking off Sunday, December 8, the 22nd annual Season of Song Concerts will help ring in the holiday season.

Michael Fuchs, UW-Superior Director of Choral Activities, and Tori Thompson, vocal performance major at UW-Superior stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the upcoming event.

The first performance is taking place Sunday, December 8 at 4:00 p.m. and the second is Tuesday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior.

Under the direction of Dr. Erin Aldridge, professor of orchestra and violin and concertmaster of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, and Dr. Michael Fuchs, director of choral activities, the Season of Song concerts will include familiar carols, audience participation, and choral and orchestral music.

“This year, the concert is titled ‘Hodie’ and celebrates the joy of living life every day,” said Fuchs. “The audience can expect to experience an all-encompassing concert experience with a variety of music and poetry readings designed to enrich lives and bring joy to the holiday season.”

Season of Song will feature traditional Christmas carols, choral music by Heinrich Schütz, Eric Whitacre, and Arvo Pärt, and movements from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” performed by the UW-Superior Orchestra.

“The concert combines the wonderful visual and acoustical elements of the Cathedral of Christ the King with beautiful music,” said Fuchs. “This is the most well-attended concert presented by UW-Superior throughout the year with the cathedral full for both performances.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased with cash or check at the door. Cathedral of Christ the King is located at 1111 Belknap Street, in Superior.