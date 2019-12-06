Spirit Mountain to Ask City of Duluth for Financial Assistance

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain is bringing forward a resolution on Monday to ask the City of Duluth for financial assistance to offset losses due to the cancellation of the 2019 Snocross Race.

The resolution states that Spirit Mountain is asking the city for $235,000 which it says is “necessary to assure the sustainability of operations.”

If the resolution is approved the city would fund the contribution from tourism tax funds.

The 2019 Amsoil Duluth National Snocross race was scheduled to take place at Spirit Mountain November 29 through December 1, but was canceled due to blizzard conditions.