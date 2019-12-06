Two Organizations In St. Louis County Receive Funding To Help Fight Opioid Crisis

Minnesota's state opioid response grants, worth more than $500,000, will go to two organizations to help bring more access to life-saving medications and workforce opportunities.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Human Services recently awarded $11 million in grant funding to state organizations to help fight the opioid epidemic.

A portion of that funding will go towards the fight against opioids in St. Louis County.

A program called Opportunity Youth of Duluth, which helps offer job training to young people, received over $350,000.

The program is a collaboration between Life House, SOAR Career Solutions, and other workforce agencies in St. Louis County.

The funding will be used to create a pilot project to help youth recovering from an opioid addiction gain specialized job training, supportive substance abuse services, and potentially help earn living wage jobs.

“Recovery is a process. Part of a recovery is helping to rebuild social connections with positive network supports. That’s one key aspect of this project,” said Life House Executive Director Maude Dornfeld.

St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services also received more than $150,000 as additional funding from a previous grant.

The money will help obtain more Narcan kits for the Pathfinder Opioid Withdrawal Management unit.

Pathfinder is a six bed unit within the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treament in Duluth, which offers a treatment detox program for opioid disorders.

The State Opioid Response grants will also provide funding to nearly 30 counties, tribes, and healthcare agencies in Minnesota.

The funding runs through next September.