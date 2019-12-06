UMD Basketball Sweeps Doubleheader Against Minot State

Both the Bulldogs men's and women's basketball teams improve to 2-0 in NSIC play.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, the UMD women’s basketball team started off slow but got things rolling in the second half to get the 60-48 win over Minot State for their fifth straight win to improve to 5-3 (2-0 NSIC).

Maesyn Thiesen led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Sarah Grow finished with 11. Brooke Olson chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from behind the arc.

In the men’s game, the Bulldogs dominated from start to finish, getting the 72-54 win over Minot State for their sixth straight win to improve to 7-1 (2-0 NSIC).

Brandon Myer led the way with 23 points while Alex Illikainen had 16 points and Logan Rohrscheib finished with 13.

Both UMD basketball teams will be back in action on Saturday for a doubleheader against the University of Mary. The women’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. with the men’s game set for 5:30 p.m.