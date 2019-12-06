UMD Volleyball Team’s Season Ends in NCAA Regional Semi-Final

The Bulldogs finish the 2019 season 25-7.

KEARNEY, Neb. – Just like in the NSIC Tournament semi-finals, the No. 2-seed UMD volleyball team was unable to get the job done, as No. 3-seed Concordia-St. Paul got the 3-0 win (25-22, 25-21, 25-17) in the NCAA DII Regional semi-final to end the Bulldogs’ season.

Abby Thor led the Bulldogs with 12 kills, while Kate Berg tallied 11 and Hanna Meyer had seven. Emily Balts, in her final game with UMD, had 39 assists.

