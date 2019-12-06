UMD Women’s Hockey Lose Heartbreaker to Top-Ranked Wisconsin

A late goal from the Badgers would seal the deal for Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wisc. – After Anna Klein’s second goal of the night with less than three minutes to go tied the game at three, Alexis Mauermann would score with just over a minute to go to give top-ranked Wisconsin the win over UMD 4-3 Friday night at LaBahn Arena.

McKenzie Hewett also scored for the Bulldogs as they will look to split the series Saturday night against the Badgers.